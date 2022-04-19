NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $18.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NS. Barclays increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS opened at $16.01 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently -161.62%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

