Brokerages Set Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Target Price at GBX 1,628.75

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,628.75 ($21.19).

A number of research analysts have commented on BYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,750 ($22.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.38) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.10) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,511 ($19.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 1,171 ($15.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($22.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,454.47.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.