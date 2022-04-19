Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on NERV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

