SafeInsure Achieves Market Capitalization of $45,967.07 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $45,967.07 and $2.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,556,522 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.