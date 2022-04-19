Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $8.74 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.74 or 0.00021437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $143.72 million and $2.51 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00105979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

