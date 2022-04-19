CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Barclays

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.
NYSE CRH opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. CRH has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $54.54.
About CRH (Get Rating)
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
