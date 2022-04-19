CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Barclays

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Get CRH alerts:

NYSE CRH opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. CRH has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in CRH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after buying an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 73.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.