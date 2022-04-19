Velas Market Cap Achieves $461.42 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $461.42 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002212 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004187 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,288,724,215 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.