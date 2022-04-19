-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). Carpenter Technology posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 235.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.61. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

