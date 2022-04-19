Goldcoin (GLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $6,575.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00271971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,976,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

