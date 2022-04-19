-$0.62 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) to post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cellectis stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cellectis by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares in the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.