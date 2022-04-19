ColossusXT (COLX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 67.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 73.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $8.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003697 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000620 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,650,100,367 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

