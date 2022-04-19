Bitcoin Private Price Tops $2.68 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00006569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $12.81 million and $13.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00387314 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00084379 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00093167 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.