Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Capitalization Tops $779,220.37

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $779,220.37 and $65,830.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.53 or 0.07462561 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,692.19 or 0.99840428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,973,208 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.