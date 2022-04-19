FansTime (FTI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,835.00

FansTime (FTI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $190,511.87 and $23,835.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

