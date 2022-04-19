MurAll (PAINT) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

MurAll (PAINT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $55,501.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00105979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,012,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

