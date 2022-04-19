BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Cap of $40.47 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001253 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $40.47 million and $1.13 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.53 or 0.07462561 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,692.19 or 0.99840428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041778 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSCPADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.