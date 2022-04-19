K21 (K21) 24 Hour Volume Hits $107,165.00

K21 (K21) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and $107,165.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00105979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,532,853 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

