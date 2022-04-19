Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.13. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,876,000 after purchasing an additional 442,080 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

