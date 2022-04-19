Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $7,193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,208,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $198.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.74. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.24 and a 52 week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

