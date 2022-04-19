MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Position Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MVB Financial worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVBF stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.35. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

About MVB Financial (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.