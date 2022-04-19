Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

