IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vishay Precision Group worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 240.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

