IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 806 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

