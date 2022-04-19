IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 756,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

NYSE KR opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

