Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $938.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

