Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Sunoco posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.65. Sunoco has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $46.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

