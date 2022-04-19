IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $137.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average is $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

