IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 656 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

CMC stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

