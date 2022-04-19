IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $15,949,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 165,989 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 210.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 183,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITK opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.52 million, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

