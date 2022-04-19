IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $394.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $375.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

