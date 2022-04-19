IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $623.17 million, a P/E ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 0.65. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $42.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

