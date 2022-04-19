Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

In other news, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

