BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 122,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BRBR opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

