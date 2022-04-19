IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,334,000 after buying an additional 411,037 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $95,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TriMas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after buying an additional 63,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after buying an additional 242,130 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRS. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

