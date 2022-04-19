Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 143,120 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.