IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 836 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $382,544.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

