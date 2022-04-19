IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

