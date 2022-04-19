IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 60,492 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.0% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 81,898 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EGLE opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $72.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.91%.

Several analysts have commented on EGLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.