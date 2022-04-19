Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

