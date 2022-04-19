IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seaboard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth $6,909,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 53.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,150.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,535.00 and a twelve month high of $4,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

