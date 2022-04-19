Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens downgraded Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

