IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of TrueBlue worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TrueBlue by 10.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TrueBlue by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of TBI opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

