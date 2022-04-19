IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Hackett Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 73,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $742.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

