Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 43,585 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 64,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

HSII stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $763.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.64 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

