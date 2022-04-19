IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of SCHN opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

