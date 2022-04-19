IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 768,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of MC stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. The business had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.