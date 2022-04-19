IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

