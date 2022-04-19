IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PS Business Parks by 20.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 50.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $163.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.29. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.02 and a 52 week high of $189.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.