IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 117.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAFC opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

