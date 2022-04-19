IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.